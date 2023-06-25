PM Modi conferred Egypt's highest state honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred Egypt's highest state honour—the Order of the Nile—by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi after the two met to bolster bilateral ties.

#WATCH | Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi confers PM Narendra Modi with 'Order of the Nile' award, in Cairo 'Order of the Nile', is Egypt's highest state honour. pic.twitter.com/e59XtoZuUq — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries with a focus on improving trade and investments, energy ties and people-to-people connect.

Modi, who arrived in Cairo on Saturday, is on a two-day state visit to the North African nation, and is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Egypt in 26 years.

Also Read | PM Modi's visit will go down as start of 'bold new chapter' in India-US relations: Garcetti

On Saturday, Modi met Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly-led India Unit, a group of high-level ministers constituted by El-Sisi to improve the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

El-Sisi was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi this year when he and Modi decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to the level of strategic partnership.

(With PTI inputs)