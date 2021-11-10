PM Modi congratulates wrestlers, shooters on medal win

PM Modi congratulates wrestlers, shooters on medal win

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to Shivani, Anju, Divya, Radhika and Nisha for winning medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 10 2021, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 14:50 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated a number of Indian wrestlers and shooters for their medal-winning performance in international championships. 

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to Shivani, Anju, Divya, Radhika and Nisha for winning medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. Their performance is special and will contribute to wrestling becoming even more popular across India."

In another tweet he added, "Congratulations to @realmanubhaker, @SarnobatRahi, @SChaudhary2002 and @abhishek_70007 for wining medals at the @ISSF_Shooting President's Cup in Poland. The people of India are proud of their stupendous performance. Best wishes to these athletes for their future endeavours."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Sports News
Narendra Modi
Wrestling
shooter
Belgrade
Manu Bhaker

Related videos

What's Brewing

Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'

Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'

Nykaa CEO India's richest self-made female billionaire

Nykaa CEO India's richest self-made female billionaire

President of Nauru wants Big B's 'KBC 13' bow-ties

President of Nauru wants Big B's 'KBC 13' bow-ties

Revisiting 'Avvai Shanmughi' on its 25th anniversary

Revisiting 'Avvai Shanmughi' on its 25th anniversary

Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term

Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term

Here's how to identify a fake cop from a real one

Here's how to identify a fake cop from a real one

Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang

Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang

 