PM Modi gets rousing welcome on return from US

BJP workers gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi a rousing welcome near the airport here on his arrival from a “highly successful” visit to the US.

Modi had a jam-packed three-day visit to the US that included meetings with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and address to the United Nations General Assembly.

The Prime Minister had 20 meetings, mostly back-to-back, during this 65 hours in the US, besides four long meetings with officials on the flight to and from the US.

Officials said the secret of his ability to maintain high energy levels was the back-to-back engagements that does not give the mind to think about fatigue.

At the Palam Technical area, BJP had set up a stage just outside the Air Force Station where flag-waving party workers greeted the prime minister, who walked some distance to reciprocate the gesture.

BJP President J P Nadda, national general secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh, former union health minister Harsh Vardhan, Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri, Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta among others received Modi at the airport.

Nadda called him a global leader who has made India a global player.

The prime minister has put across India’s views on global issues strongly and frankly during his interactions with Biden and Harris, the Quad summit and the UN General Assembly.

