PM Modi hails India's 'outstanding achievement' of recording 6 billion UPI transactions in July

The 6 billion UPI transactions in July is the highest recorded since it was launched in 2016

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2022, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 15:10 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed as an "outstanding accomplishment" the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) recording six billion transactions in July and said it indicates the collective resolve of the people to embrace new technologies and make the economy cleaner.

His remarks came in response to a tweet by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying, "UPI records 6 billion transactions in July, highest ever since 2016." Sitharaman also tagged a media report on it.

Also Read | 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' turning into mass movement: PM Modi

Responding to her tweet, Modi said, "This is an outstanding accomplishment. It indicates the collective resolve of the people of India to embrace new technologies and make the economy cleaner."

"Digital payments were particularly helpful during the Covid-19 pandemic," the prime minister added.

Narendra Modi
UPI
digital payments
Nirmala Sitharaman
India News
Business News

