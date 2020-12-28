PM Modi flags off India's 1st driverless metro in Delhi

PM Modi inaugrates India's first driverless train for Delhi Metro

  Dec 28 2020, 11:31 ist
  updated: Dec 28 2020, 12:15 ist
Credit: Video screengrab from Twitter/ @PIB_India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated India's first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line along with the fully operational National Common Mobility Card service on the Airport Express Line via video conferencing.

The driverless trains will be fully automated, which will eliminate the possibility of human error, the government has said, adding that after the start of driverless services on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden), the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) of Delhi Metro is expected to have driverless operations by mid-2021.

 

 

The Prime Minister's Office has said that these innovations will herald a new era of travelling comfort and enhanced mobility.

The National Common Mobility Card, which will be fully operationalised on the Airport Express Line, will enable anyone carrying a RuPay-Debit Card issued from any part of the country to travel on the route using it.

This facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022, the PMO said.

