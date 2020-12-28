PM Modi inaugrates India's first driverless train for Delhi Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated India's first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line along with the fully operational National Common Mobility Card service on the Airport Express Line via video conferencing.
The driverless trains will be fully automated, which will eliminate the possibility of human error, the government has said, adding that after the start of driverless services on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden), the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) of Delhi Metro is expected to have driverless operations by mid-2021.
LIVE🎥: Prime Minister @narendramodi inaugurates India’s first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro’s #MagentaLine
Watch on PIB's
YouTube: https://t.co/bfokkvykZK
Facebook: https://t.co/7bZjpgpznYhttps://t.co/yRVZ2OwQ6b
— PIB India (@PIB_India) December 28, 2020
The Prime Minister's Office has said that these innovations will herald a new era of travelling comfort and enhanced mobility.
The National Common Mobility Card, which will be fully operationalised on the Airport Express Line, will enable anyone carrying a RuPay-Debit Card issued from any part of the country to travel on the route using it.
This facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022, the PMO said.
Next-generation infrastructure for Delhi. Watch. https://t.co/LK789BkE3x
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2020
