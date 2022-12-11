PM Modi inaugurates new Mopa int'l airport in Goa

PM Modi inaugurates first phase of Mopa international airport in Goa

He said the airport would be named Manohar International Airport after former Goa chief minister (late) Manohar Parrikar, a BJP stalwart

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 11 2022, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 19:46 ist
Mopa International Airport in Goa. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the greenfield international airport at Mopa in North Goa. He said the airport would be named Manohar International Airport after former Goa chief minister (late) Manohar Parrikar, a BJP stalwart.

He targeted the previous governments, saying they had adopted a vote bank approach for decades instead of finding what people needed in terms of public amenities. The Mopa airport in North Goa is the second international airport in the coastal state apart from the existing airport at Dabolim, which is operated as a city enclave from Indian naval air station INS Hansa.

The foundation stone for the airport at Mopa was laid by PM Modi in 2016. The first phase of the airport will be able to handle 44 lakh passenger movement every year.

BJP
Goa
Airport
Manohar Parikkar
India News
Narendra Modi

