PM Modi inaugurates International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash .
The centre was constructed with Japanese assistance.
The prime minister is on a one-day visit to his parliamentary constituency and he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore at the IIT-BHU ground.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia
Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations
The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam
'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama
Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin
DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'
Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park
Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb
Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze
Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study