PM Modi inaugurates International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash

International Cooperation & Convention Centre opens

The centre was constructed with Japanese assistance

PTI
PTI, Varanasi,
  • Jul 15 2021, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 16:32 ist
International Cooperation and Convention Centre Rudraksh in Varanasi constructed with Japanese assistance. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash .

The centre was constructed with Japanese assistance.

The prime minister is on a one-day visit to his parliamentary constituency and he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore at the IIT-BHU ground.

Narendra Modi
Varanasi
Inauguration

