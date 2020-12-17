Wistron violence: PM Modi is concerned, says CM BSY

PM Modi is concerned about violence at Wistron iPhone factory, says Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

The Centre has stepped into the probe into violence that erupted over alleged unpaid dues to workers

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 17 2020, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 17:00 ist
PM Modi and B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI and DH Photo

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern over the recent violence at Wistron iPhone factory in Kolar," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said the state government would extend all support to the company for it to carry out its operations safely. “The government has initiated action. The incident was unfortunate and the state government would take all measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” Yediyurappa said.

Last week, violence erupted at the Wistron factory premises at its Narasapura plant in Kolar. The incident was said to have been triggered over unpaid dues to workers. The police have arrested over 140 people in connection with the incident."

The Centre has also stepped in with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) asking the government to complete its inquiry into the incident at the earliest.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
Wistron Corp
Violence

What's Brewing

In Pics | Where highly educated migrants come from

In Pics | Where highly educated migrants come from

Reality shows now feel a bit ‘clinical’: Jaffrey

Reality shows now feel a bit ‘clinical’: Jaffrey

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality

Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality

Turkey run, anyone? Unheralded sport stories of 2020

Turkey run, anyone? Unheralded sport stories of 2020

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

 