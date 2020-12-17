PM Modi is concerned about violence at Wistron iPhone factory, says Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern over the recent violence at Wistron iPhone factory in Kolar," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said the state government would extend all support to the company for it to carry out its operations safely. “The government has initiated action. The incident was unfortunate and the state government would take all measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” Yediyurappa said.

Last week, violence erupted at the Wistron factory premises at its Narasapura plant in Kolar. The incident was said to have been triggered over unpaid dues to workers. The police have arrested over 140 people in connection with the incident."

The Centre has also stepped in with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) asking the government to complete its inquiry into the incident at the earliest.