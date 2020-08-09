PM Modi launches financing facility worth Rs 1 lakh cr

PM Modi launches financing facility worth Rs 1 lakh crore under Agri-Infra Fund

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 09 2020, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 11:39 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund for agri-entrepreneurs, startups, agri-tech players and farmer groups for post-harvest management and nurturing farm assets.

Modi also released the sixth installment of Rs 17,100 crore to more than 8.55 crore farmer beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

The Prime Minister launched the new Agriculture Infrastructure Fund through video conference. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and senior ministry officials were also present on the occasion. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
farmers

What's Brewing

People were immune to Covid-19 before it existed: Study

People were immune to Covid-19 before it existed: Study

The fine art of doodling

The fine art of doodling

Lewis Hamilton is demanding change

Lewis Hamilton is demanding change

What to do when Covid-19 doesn't go away

What to do when Covid-19 doesn't go away

What will Ram temple symbolise for you?

What will Ram temple symbolise for you?

 