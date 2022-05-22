PM Modi leaves for Japan on two-day visit

Modi said the summit will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four member countries to review the progress of the Quad initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening left for Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a statement, Modi said the summit will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four member countries to review the progress of the Quad initiatives.

Besides Modi, the summit in Tokyo on May 24 will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese.

"A visit to further the 'force for global good'. PM @narendramodi emplanes for Tokyo. Quad Leaders' Summit with PM @AlboMP of Australia, PM @kishida230 of Japan, and @POTUS @JoeBiden awaits," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Modi will also hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.

"In Japan, I will also participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives," Modi said in his statement.

"We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest," he said. 

