PM Modi pays homage to Pulwama attack victims

In the attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the south Kashmir district, 40 CRPF personnel died

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 14 2022, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 12:13 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who died in a terrorist attack in Pulwama in 2019, and said their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivate every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country.

In the attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the south Kashmir district, 40 CRPF personnel died.

In a retaliatory strike, the Indian Air Force had carried out an airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26, 2019, targeting terrorist camps.

Modi tweeted, "I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country."

