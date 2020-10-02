PM pays tribute to Bapu, says 'much to learn from him'

PM Modi pays tribute to Bapu at Raj Ghat, says 'much to learn from his life, noble thoughts'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 02 2020, 07:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 07:42 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on his birth anniversary.

"We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," PM Modi said in a tweet. 

More to follow...

Narendra Modi
Mahatma Gandhi
Gandhi Jayanti
Raj Ghat
Delhi

