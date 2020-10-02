PM Modi pays tribute to Bapu at Raj Ghat, says 'much to learn from his life, noble thoughts'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on his birth anniversary.

"We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," PM Modi said in a tweet.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2020