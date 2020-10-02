PM Modi pays tribute to Bapu at Raj Ghat, says 'much to learn from his life, noble thoughts'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on his birth anniversary.
"We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," PM Modi said in a tweet.
We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti.
There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts.
May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India. pic.twitter.com/wCe4DkU9aI
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2020
More to follow...
Do Gandhi's views on war and peace still hold water?
DH Toon | 151 years of Mahatma Gandhi
Covid-19: ICMR develops anti-sera from horse blood
Donald Trump wants no rule changes after chaotic debate
35 thoughts about Mario on Super Mario’s anniversary
Giant black hole found at centre of cosmic spider's web