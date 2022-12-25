PM Modi pays tributes to Vajpayee, Malaviya on their birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary and said his contribution to India is indelible.

Vajpayee led the BJP to power at the Centre in the 90s and remained India's prime minister for six years.

Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people. pic.twitter.com/tDYNKiGXxj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2022

Modi tweeted, "Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people."

He also visited 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial to the former prime minister, to pay his respects to the late BJP leader.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and several other dignitaries also visited the memorial to pay tributes.

Modi also paid homage to freedom fighter and educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary.

He said Malaviya, the key figure behind the foundation of the Banaras Hindu University, dedicated his life to empowering the education sector and will always be remembered for this.

He was a great son of mother India, Modi said.