PM Modi, several CMs to attend all-party G20 prep meet

The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of states or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 05 2022, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2022, 13:15 ist
India is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of several states and presidents of various political parties will attend the all-party meeting called by the Centre to solicit suggestions for the G20 summit which will be held in India.

Chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have confirmed their participation in the meeting which will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, sources said.

During the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs is expected to make a presentation about the programmes planned by the government during India's presidency of G20, they said.

Also Read | Every crisis is an opportunity, India's G20 Sherpa says hosting first meeting with counterparts

India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1.

India is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month. The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of states or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

Check out DH's latest videos

