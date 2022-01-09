PM stresses on health infra, vaccines in Covid meeting

PM Modi stresses on need for health infrastructure at district-level, vaccination for teens in Covid meeting

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 09 2022, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 20:15 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Covid-19 review meeting held earlier today, stressed on a wide range of issues from district-level health infrastructure to vaccination among teens and more.

He also flagged that states reporting higher cases would be given technical assistance from the Centre. The Prime Minister also cautioned the need to continue non-Covid health services while managing the current surge in cases, according to a series of tweets by news agency ANI said, quoting the PMO.

More to follow...

Narendra Modi
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

