PM Modi stresses on need for health infrastructure at district-level, vaccination for teens in Covid meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Covid-19 review meeting held earlier today, stressed on a wide range of issues from district-level health infrastructure to vaccination among teens and more.
He also flagged that states reporting higher cases would be given technical assistance from the Centre. The Prime Minister also cautioned the need to continue non-Covid health services while managing the current surge in cases, according to a series of tweets by news agency ANI said, quoting the PMO.
More to follow...
