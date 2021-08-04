PM to interact with grains scheme beneficiaries in UP

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of free grains scheme in UP

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 04 2021, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 14:10 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' in Uttar Pradesh on August 5 via video conferencing.

A massive awareness programme will be launched throughout the state to ensure that no beneficiary is left out from availing the benefits of the scheme, it added. 

Almost 15 crore beneficiaries of the state have been getting ration free of cost under the scheme. Nearly 80,000 fair price shops in the state have been distributing food grains to the beneficiaries of the scheme. 

