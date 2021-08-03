PM to invite Olympic contingent to Red Fort on Aug 15

PM Modi to invite Olympic contingent to Red Fort on August 15, to interact with them at his residence

Official sources said Modi will also invite them to his residence for interaction

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 03 2021, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 15:20 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite India's Olympic contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on August 15 when he will deliver his eighth straight independence day speech.

Official sources said Modi will also invite them to his residence for interaction.

India has been represented by a 228-strong contingent, including over 120 athletes, at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Modi has been regularly offering words of encouragement to the team and has also spoken to many of them.

Narendra Modi
Olympics 2021
Tokyo 2020
India News

