PM Modi to invite Olympic contingent to Red Fort on August 15, to interact with them at his residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite India's Olympic contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on August 15 when he will deliver his eighth straight independence day speech.
Official sources said Modi will also invite them to his residence for interaction.
India has been represented by a 228-strong contingent, including over 120 athletes, at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
Modi has been regularly offering words of encouragement to the team and has also spoken to many of them.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium
Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics
What will the Earth be like in 500 years?
Want to get started in Python? Learn these four things
Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit
Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious
A Wall Street dressing down: Always be casual
New theory: Earth's longer days started oxygen growth