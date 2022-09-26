PM Modi to launch 5G services on October 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch 5G services in India on October 1 at the annual technology conference Indian Mobile Congress (IMC).

The PM will inaugurate the IMC, which will be held at Pragati Maidan in Delhi October 1 to October 4.

The Department of Telecommunication in its official website put out an advertisement on Monday saying that the IMC will witness the launch of 5G services. The IMC is an annual event which will see participation from industry.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that 5G services will be launched soon and the government's target will be to cover the entire country within 2 years.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani earlier said that Reliance Jio will introduce 5G wireless services by Diwali or second half of October, starting with the four cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. He had added that these services would be rapidly expanded to other cities and towns in phases over 18 months, so as to cover the entire country by December 2023.

Bharti Airtel’s CEO Gopal Vittal recently said that the company plans to launch 5G services in a month's time, covering key metros by December and all urban areas by the end of 2023.