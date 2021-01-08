PM Modi to meet CMs on Jan 11 on Covid vaccine rollout

PM Modi to meet CMs on January 11 on Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Centre has begun dispatching vaccine vials to state capitals as it plans to roll out the vaccination drive sometime next week

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 08 2021, 20:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 20:53 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers of all states on Monday to discuss plans on the Covid-19 vaccine roll out and the pandemic situation across the country.

The meeting will be held through a video-link on Monday evening.

“At 4 PM on Monday 11th January, PM Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing. They will discuss the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination rollout,” the Prime Minister's Office said.

On January 3, India's drug regulator had granted restricted emergency use authorisation to two vaccines against Covid-19 – Covishield developed by AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute and Covaxin developed and manufactured by homegrown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech.

Centre has begun dispatching vaccine vials to state capitals as it plans to roll out the vaccination drive sometime next week.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
Vaccination
COVID-19
Vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Scientists discover 2 dwarf giraffes in Namibia, Uganda

Scientists discover 2 dwarf giraffes in Namibia, Uganda

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

 