PM Modi to meet CMs on January 11 on Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers of all states on Monday to discuss plans on the Covid-19 vaccine roll out and the pandemic situation across the country.

The meeting will be held through a video-link on Monday evening.

“At 4 PM on Monday 11th January, PM Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing. They will discuss the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination rollout,” the Prime Minister's Office said.

On January 3, India's drug regulator had granted restricted emergency use authorisation to two vaccines against Covid-19 – Covishield developed by AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute and Covaxin developed and manufactured by homegrown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech.

Centre has begun dispatching vaccine vials to state capitals as it plans to roll out the vaccination drive sometime next week.