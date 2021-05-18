PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu to review situation after cyclone Tauktae

PM to visit Gujarat to review situation after cyclone

At least seven people were killed in Gujarat as the cyclone battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 18 2021, 22:13 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 22:13 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday to personally review the situation there and the damage wrought by cyclone Tauktae, government sources said.

He will leave Delhi at around 9:30 am and land at Bhavnagar from where he will proceed for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva, they said.

Modi will also hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad.

At least seven people were killed in Gujarat as the cyclone battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, officials said on Tuesday.

After reviewing the situation, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told reporters that despite such a high-intensity cyclone hitting the state, his government has managed to prevent any major loss to life or property as over two lakh people were already shifted to safer places. 

