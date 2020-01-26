PM Modi, Union ministers greet people on Republic Day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2020, 11:06am ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2020, 11:14am ist
Defence Minister Ram Nath Kovind, Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stand for the national anthem during the 71st Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion of 71st Republic Day.

"Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

The prime minister was joined by Union ministers in wishing people on the micro-blogging site.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Greetings to all Indians on 71st Republic Day".

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said, "On the occasion of Republic Day, I congratulate students, parents and all related to the education sector."

"Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, "Greetings and good wishes on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. #RepublicDay #Indian".

