PM Narendra Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2021, 11:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 11:01 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Eid-ul-Adha on Wednesday.

May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good, he wished. 

Modi tweeted, "Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good."

Narendra Modi
Eid al-Fitr
eid celebrations
India News

