PM Narendra Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Eid-ul-Adha on Wednesday.
May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good, he wished.
Modi tweeted, "Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good."
Eid Mubarak!
Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2021
