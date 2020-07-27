PM Narendra Modi launches Covid-19 testing labs in Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched three high-throughput laboratories with capability to test 10,000 samples each for Covid-19 every day.

The laboratories, located in populated regions of Noida, Kolkata and Mumbai, are expected to ramp up testing capabilities in the three economic centres that attract thousands in search for employment.

Addressing the launch event through video-conferencing, the PM said more number of tests will assist early detection and treatment, thereby helping fight the spread of the coronavirus.

He added that it was imperative to develop corona-specific health infrastructure at a faster pace.

He noted that the Centre had announced a package of Rs 15,000 crore in the beginning and the country now has more than 11,000 Covid-19 facilities and more than 11 lakh isolation beds.

“The right decisions at right time means India is better off than other countries, Our death rate is less than many leading countries and our recoveries are more than many countries,” Modi said at the virtual event that was attended by chief ministers Uddhav Thackeray, Yogi Adityanath and Mamata Banerjee.

The PM said that apart from developing physical infrastructure, the country has managed to ramp up human resources including paramedics, ASHA workers, Anganwadis, who have played a significant part in controlling the spread of the pandemic.