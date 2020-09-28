PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 28 2020, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 11:31 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, saying his valour will inspire people for ages.

Singh was born on this day in Punjab in 1907. His defiance of the British rule from a very young age, his revolutionary acts to target the empire and his hanging when he was only 23 have made him one of the more notable heroes of the Indian Independence movement. 

"Tributes to the immortal martyr Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. His saga of bravery and valour will inspire the countrymen for ages," the prime minister tweeted. 

He also attached a clip of his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast made on Sunday in which he had paid rich tributes to Singh.

Bhagat Singh
Narendra Modi
Punjab
Mann ki Baat

