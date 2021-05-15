PM Modi to chair meeting on Covid-19 situation today

PM Narendra Modi to chair meeting on India's Covid-19 situation, vaccination on Saturday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 15 2021, 10:02 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 11:11 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a high-level meeting on the country's Covid-19 and vaccine situation on Saturday, according to news agency ANI. 

India on Saturday saw a dip in cases and deaths to 3,26,098 and 3,890 respectively while active cases are appearing to plateau.

Many states in the country are facing a vaccine shortage, with the likes of Karnataka and Maharashtra, among others, stopping vaccinations for those aged 18-44.

More to follow...

India
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Narendra Modi
Coronavirus vaccine

