PM Narendra Modi's assets rose by Rs 36 lakh in one year

PM Modi's assets rose by Rs 36 lakh in one year

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 15 2020, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 19:39 ist
According to the assets declaration posted on the Prime Minister's website, Modi has no liabilities while he had Rs 31,450 in cash. Credit: Reuters/file.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assets rose to Rs 2.85 crore as of June this year - an increase of Rs 36 lakh from the previous year - driving on the increase in bank balance and additional returns on fixed deposits.

Among the assets is a property worth Rs 1.10 crore in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Modi's savings account balance witnessed a rise from Rs 4,143 in March 2019 to Rs 3.38 lakh as on June 30 this year. Also, the fixed deposit in State Bank of India's Gandhinagar branch rose from Rs 1.27 crore to Rs 1.60 crore, which accounted majorly for the rise in his net worth.

While he has no vehicles or loans in his name, the Prime Minister owns four gold rings weighing 45 grams worth Rs 1.51 lakh.

The L&T Infrastructure Bond Modi purchased in January 2012 for Rs 20,000 is yet to reach maturity while he has National Savings Certificates worth Rs 8.43 lakh. He also has life insurance policies worth Rs 1.50 lakh.

The moveable assets declared are a little over Rs 1.75 crore.

Narendra Modi
wealth

