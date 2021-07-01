PM, Shah greet chartered accountants on CA Day

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 01 2021, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 10:52 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit :PTI Photo

On the Chartered Accountants' Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the community and said it has a vital role in India's progress. 

The day is observed to mark the foundation day of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, a statutory body established in 1949 under an act of Parliament. 

Modi tweeted, "Greetings to all Chartered Accountants on CA Day. This community has a vital role in India's progress. I call upon all CAs to keep the focus on excellence so that Indian firms emerge as one of the best globally."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to chartered accountants on the occasion of CA Day.

In his greetings to chartered accountants, Shah said their expertise plays a vital role in nation-building.

"On CA Day, I extend my greetings to the entire CA fraternity. Chartered Accountants are an important pillar of our country's economic growth, their expertise and vast knowledge play a vital role in nation-building. May they continue to contribute with the same zeal and passion," he said in another tweet.

Shah also greeted doctors on the occasion of National Doctor's Day and hailed their heroic efforts to serve humanity irrespective of the odds.

"Being a doctor is a pledge to serve mankind.On National Doctor's Day, we salute the heroic efforts of our courageous doctors who left no stone unturned to serve humanity irrespective of the odds. Time and again, we have witnessed their selfless efforts towards society," he tweeted.

