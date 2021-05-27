PM to visit Odisha, West Bengal to review cyclone Yaas impact

PM to visit Odisha, WB to review cyclone Yaas impact

Government sources said Modi will first hold a review meeting in Bhubaneswar and then proceed for an aerial survey

  May 27 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal on Friday to review the impact of cyclone Yaas on the two coastal states.

Government sources said Modi will first hold a review meeting in Bhubaneswar and then proceed for an aerial survey in the affected areas of Balasore, Bhadrak and Purba Medinipur.

He will then hold a review meeting in West Bengal.

Cyclone Yaas pounded parts of India's eastern coast on Wednesday, killing at least four people and forcing more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe shelters in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand. 

 

