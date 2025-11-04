<p>New Delhi: Paytm brand owner One 97 Communications, India’s full-stack merchant payments leader serving MSMEs and enterprises and a leading financial services distribution company, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended September 2025, reporting a strong improvement in profitability alongside solid revenue growth.</p>.<p>During the quarter, Paytm's operating revenue rose 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,061 crore, driven by continued growth in its payments and financial services businesses.</p>.<p>The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 211 crore, before a one-time charge for full impairment of Rs 190 crore loan to our JV, First Games Technology Pvt Ltd.</p>.<p>Reported PAT stood at Rs 21 crore. The result marks a significant improvement from the previous quarter, underscoring Paytm’s progress towards sustainable profitability.</p>.<p>EBITDA improved to Rs 142 crore, with a 7 per cent margin, on account of revenue growth and operating leverage.</p>.<p>Contribution profit grew 35 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,207 crore, with a healthy 59 per cent margin, driven by higher net payment margins and an increased share of financial services revenue.</p>.Bengaluru techie duped of Rs 23 lakh in fake Paytm Money investment scam.<p>Paytm’s payment services revenue rose 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,223 crore, while net payment revenue increased 28 per cent to Rs 594 crore.</p>.<p>Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) surged 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5.67 lakh crore, supported by improved processing margins on account of higher growth of credit cards on UPI and affordability offerings (such as EMI).</p>.<p>The company’s merchant ecosystem continued to expand, with subscriptions reaching an all-time high of 1.37 crore, up 25 lakh year-on-year, reinforcing Paytm’s leadership in omni-channel merchant payments.</p>.<p>Its revenue from the distribution of financial services jumped 63 per cent year-on-year to Rs 611 crore, led by robust merchant loan disbursements and improved collection performance experience for lending partners.</p>.<p>Over 6.5 lakh consumers availed Paytm’s financial services during the quarter, reflecting growing adoption across its ecosystem.</p>.<p>On the operational front, indirect expenses declined 18 per cent year-on-year and 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter at Rs 1,064 crore. Marketing costs for consumer acquisition decreased 42 per cent year-on-year, reflecting stronger retention cohorts and improved monetisation.</p>.<p>The company said it will continue to invest strategically to further drive market share gains while maintaining a disciplined approach to spending.</p>