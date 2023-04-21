Complaint against Badshah for using 'Bholenath' in song

Police complaint against Badshah for 'hurting' religious sentiments in new song

The complaint was submitted by an organisation called 'Parshuram Sena'

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Apr 21 2023, 20:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 20:16 ist
Badshah file photo. Credit: Getty images

A complaint was submitted to the police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday against singer Badshah for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people by using the word 'Bholenath' in a song that contains objectionable lyrics, a police official said.

The complaint was submitted by an organisation called 'Parshuram Sena' and action will be taken after the allegations are investigated, MG Road police station in charge Santosh Singh said.

The organisation's lawyer Vinod Dwivedi claimed the lyrics of Badshah's new song 'Sanak' contained objectionable lyrics and the use of the word 'Bholenath' had hurt the sentiments of the Hindus. Some people also protested in front of MG Road police station and burnt an effigy of the 37-year-old artiste.

