Police to 'check veracity of mail with threat to Modi'

Police to 'check veracity of mail with threat to Modi'

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 01 2022, 20:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 20:33 ist
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra police will check the veracity of an email claiming threat to the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Friday.

The minister was referring to reports that the email, sent to the Mumbai office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), had claimed that 20 sleeper cells with 20 kg of RDX were activated in a bid to assassinate Modi. “We will ascertain the veracity of the email and investigate the matter,” the minister told reporters here. A police official said the email being referred to is two months old.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Maharashtra
Dilip Walse Patil
India News
Police
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations

‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations

10 decor must-haves for your living space

10 decor must-haves for your living space

'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

First audio from Mars reveals two speeds of sound

First audio from Mars reveals two speeds of sound

Ukrainians say they held on until they had to flee

Ukrainians say they held on until they had to flee

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

 