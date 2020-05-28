Police urge people to wear mask with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' meme

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' meme: Cops urge use of masks

In a bid to emphasise the importance of wearing a mask while stepping out of home in times of COVID-19 crisis, Nagpur Police in Maharashtra has taken a humorous route by posting a meme using a still from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 1998 film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

In the meme posted on Twitter on Wednesday, the police used a scene from the film where Khan hugged Kajol and, at the same time, held Rani Mukherji's hand.

The police labelled Khan as 'YOU', Kajol as 'GOING OUT' and Mukherji as 'MASK' in the meme, to send across a message that one must not forget to wear a mask while going out.

"Don't let this bond break...Kyunki, Bohot Kuch Hota Hai," the Nagpur Police wrote in the meme's caption on the micro-blogging site.

The Nagpur Police last month made wearing masks compulsory for people while moving out of home, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

They have been trying to strictly implement the order and sending back home those who are found venturing out without wearing a mask.

