Police will nab serial killer soon: CP

A top police officer on Sunday claimed that cops have already identified the serial killer involved in the murder of three persons in Cuttack city.

"The police have collected some clues in regard to the killing of three persons within 24 hours in Cuttack city. This could be the work of a psycho killer," Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Satyajit Mohanty told reporters here.

He said a special team led by a senior police official in rank of an Additional DCP rank is investigating the matter.

"We hope, the police will nab the culprit soon," the CP said, adding that the police have already consulted a professor of forensic medicine department of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in this regard.

Mohanty said: "The modus operandi of the killer indicated that he should be a psychopath. He is first slitting the throat of the person and then smashing his head. His target is mostly destitute persons sleeping in open."

The CP, however, refused to divulge the identity of the suspected person.

He said the police have been investigating into different angles. "We hope to solve the case very soon," he said.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified night patrolling after three people were killed in 24 hours in the same style in Cuttack.

While youth was found dead near Taladanda canal under Mangalabag police limits on July 23 morning, two others have been killed in similar fashion in Ranihat area of Cuttack on July 24.