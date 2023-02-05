India Political Updates Live: Greater Tipraland not possible, says Tripura CM
India Political Updates Live: Greater Tipraland not possible, says Tripura CM
updated: Feb 05 2023, 08:35 ist
MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik, other dignitaries flag off half marathon organized by the NF Railway in a bid to empower sports activities in the Northeast
#WATCH | Assam: The first Northeast Half Marathon was organized by the NF Railway (Northeast Frontier Railway) in a bid to empower sports activities in the Northeast, today in Guwahati. MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik & other dignitaries flagged off the half marathon. pic.twitter.com/5AfX8nC0x5
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday asserted that the fulfilling of Greater Tipraland demand by the Tipra Motha will "not be possible" because "its proposed boundary passes through not only Assam and Mizoram but also neighbouring Bangladesh".
He also alleged that the regional party is "trying to fish in troubled waters" in the upcoming assembly elections and is indulging in "creating division between tribal and non-tribal people".
“What is the boundary of Greater Tipraland? I heard that its proposed boundary passes through not only Assam and Mizoram but also neighbouring Bangladesh. Will they accept the proposal of Greater Tipraland?
“It is is not possible," he said during the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in South Tripura’s Belonia.
Cong fields Bajrang Mahto for Ramgarh by-poll; AJSU party candidate files nomination
The Congress on Saturday announced Bajrang Kumar Mahto as its candidate for the by-election to the Ramgarh assembly seat in Jharkhand, a party official said.
Mahto is the husband of Mamta Devi, whose disqualification necessitated the by-election to be held on February 27.
"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved Bajrang Kumar Mahto as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand from Ramgarh constituency," a party statement said.
TMC members working for own benefits have no future in the party: Abhishek Banerjee
Amid sporadic protests faced by its leaders during the ongoing mass outreach campaign, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said party members working for their “own benefits” have no future in the organisation.
Banerjee, while addressing a mega rally at Keshpur in West Midnapore district, also made it clear that party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would take a call on who get tickets for the panchayat polls, which are due this year.
“The party has an eye on everyone; it clearly knows which gram pradhan is working for the people and those working for own benefits. However, those who think that they can continue working for themselves, are mistaken. Mend your ways or else you won't have any future in our party,” he said.
