India Political Updates: Resignation of Ladakh L-G R K Mathur accepted, Brig B D Mishra appointed in his place
updated: Feb 12 2023, 09:41 ist
09:36
Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik appointed as Governor of Arunachal, Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim, CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand, Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam while Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal
09:36
Ramesh Bais appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra; President of India has accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra
09:34
President of India accepts resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra
RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN
PRESS COMMUNIQUE
The President of India has accepted the resignations of Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra and Shri Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.
2. The President of India is pleased to make the following appointments:-
(i) Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh (ii) Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim (iii) Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand (iv) Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh (v) Shri Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam (vi) Shri Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer as Governor of Andhra Pradesh (vii) Shri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh (viii) Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, Governor of Chhattisgarh appointed as Governor of Manipur (ix) Shri La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur appointed as Governor of Nagaland (x) Shri Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Meghalaya (xi) Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh appointed as Governor of Bihar (xii) Shri Ramesh Bais, Governor of Jharkhand appointed as Governor of Maharashtra (xiii) Brig. (Dr.) Shri B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh
3. The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices. For immediate release.
(Ajay Kumar Singh) Press Secretary to the President 12.02.2023
08:49
President Murmu to embark on 2-day visit to Uttar Pradesh today
07:23
NPP, UDP, TMC are puppets of BJP in poll-bound Meghalaya: Jairam Ramesh
SeniorCongressleader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accused the Conrad K Sangma-led NPP, the UDP and the TMC of being “puppets” of the BJP in poll-bound Meghalaya.
Claiming that the Meghalaya poll will be a "watershed election" for theCongress, Ramesh said 47 of its 60 candidates are "below the age of 45 and this has never happened before in any state".
Such a decision helped bring youth to the fore, he said.
07:22
TMC MP Abhishek attacks Centre, BSF over 'killing' of youth, BJP hits back
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday assuredBJP's state president Sukanta Majumdar that there will be a "zero tolerance policy" towards corruption and nobody will be allowed to take the law into their hands in the state.
During a one-on-one meeting at the Raj Bhavan, the governor also assured Majumdar that the upcoming panchayat elections in the state will be "free and fair".
