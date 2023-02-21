India Political Updates: Nadda says corruption, incompetence traits of Congress
updated: Feb 21 2023, 09:18 ist
09:17
Bommai holds meeting with MLAs and leaders of Belagavi district ahead of PM's visit
Karnataka CM Basavaraja Bommai holds a meeting with MLAs and leaders of Belagavi district ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on 27th February to Belagavi. Union Minister for parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi was also present at the meeting.
07:58
Corruption, non-governance and incompetence traits of Congress: Nadda
BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said division of the people and society, corruption, incompetence, non-governance, divide-and-rule, are the basic traits of the Congress party, and expressed confidence that people of Karnataka have decided to choose BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls.(PTI)
07:55
Whenever there are elections in any state, there are raids by ED & CBI: Gehlot
"It's unfortunate. We are continuously seeing since 2014 that ED, IT & CBI are being misused. The situation is getting serious. Whenever there are elections in any state, there are raids by ED & CBI." Ashok Gehlot on ED raids.
07:53
Gehlot reacts to ED raids in Chhattisgarh
#WATCH | What message are they (BJP) trying to give before plenary session of Congress?... It's painful to see the raids in Chhattisgarh. We'll fight against it, the way BJP leaders are having enmity, it will come down heavily upon them: Rajasthan CM on ED raids in Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/OHMqBRqdHK
