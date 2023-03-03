India Political Updates: Tripura, Nagaland poll victory affirmation of people’s resolve to prosper, says Himanta

  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 08:53 ist
  • 08:50

    BJP, Congress, CPI(M) all together, TMC can fight these three forces all alone, says Mamata

  • 08:30

    Paradox: Cong on NPP seeking support of BJP to form govt in Meghalaya

    The Congress on Thursday termed Meghalaya's NPP seeking the support of its erstwhile partner BJP to form the next government in the state as a "paradox" after the saffron party's central leadership described the Conrad K Sangma dispensation as one of the "most corrupt" in the country.

  • 08:26

    I've been called by Intelligence officers who say please be careful of what you say on phone as we are recording, says Rahul Gandhi

  • 08:03

    Tripura, Nagaland poll victory affirmation of people’s resolve to prosper, says Himanta

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday described the party’s victory in Tripura and Nagaland as “affirmation” of the northeast region’s resolve to progress on the path paved by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.