India Political Updates: Tripura, Nagaland poll victory affirmation of people’s resolve to prosper, says Himanta
updated: Mar 03 2023, 08:53 ist
08:50
BJP, Congress, CPI(M) all together, TMC can fight these three forces all alone, says Mamata
BJP,Congress&CPIM all are together. All playing communal card. TMC can fight these three forces all alone. We did this in 2021 as well.TMC will alliance with people in 2024.We'll not go with any other political party.We'll fight alone with people's support: West Bengal CM (02.03) pic.twitter.com/FgTxa8alvN
Paradox: Cong on NPP seeking support of BJP to form govt in Meghalaya
The Congress on Thursday termed Meghalaya's NPP seeking the support of its erstwhile partner BJP to form the next government in the state as a "paradox" after the saffron party's central leadership described the Conrad K Sangma dispensation as one of the "most corrupt" in the country.
08:26
I've been called by Intelligence officers who say please be careful of what you say on phone as we are recording, says Rahul Gandhi
Large number of polticals have Pegasus on their phone. I myself had Pegasus on my phone. I've been called by Intelligence officers who say please be careful of what you say on phone as we are recording the stuff: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge University
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday described the party’s victory in Tripura and Nagaland as “affirmation” of the northeast region’s resolve to progress on the path paved by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
