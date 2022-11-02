Politics of the day should not lead our borders to be vulnerable: Jaishankar

Politics of the day shouldn't lead to weak borders: EAM

Kolkata,
  Nov 02 2022, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 22:20 ist

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the politics of the day must not make the country's borders vulnerable or harm the larger interest of the nation.

The union minister, while interacting with the students at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, said that the temporary provision given under Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir continued for more than 70 years due to the "politics of the day".

"It is important to put the national interest first. Politics of the day should not hamper the larger interest of the nation. All politicians should have that approach in the first place. But it is easy to say. But politics of the day should not lead our borders to be vulnerable," he said.

On the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Jaishankar asked what was the reason for a temporary provision to continue so long other than the politics of the day.

"The fact that we had such a messy issue there... the whole world used it," he said.

Jaishankar said there is a need to create public opinion on this issue as it impacts the politics of the country.

