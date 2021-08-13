Porn case: Director of one of Kundra's firms arrested

Porn case: Director of one of Kundra's firms arrested

Abhijeet Bomble, a director of one of Kundra's firm, was arrested by the Mumbai police's crime branch

Kundra was arrested last month for allegedly producing and distributing porn films through an app. Credit: PTI Photo

A director of one of Raj Kundra's companies was arrested in connection with the pornography case against the businessman on Thursday, city police said. Abhijeet Bomble, a director of one of Kundra's firm, was arrested by the Mumbai police's crime branch, said an official.

Kundra, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested last month for allegedly producing and distributing porn films through an app. A related offense was registered at Malvani police station on the complaint of a 25-year-old model who alleged that she was promised roles in shorts films and web series, but in the name of bold scenes she was forced to perform nude scenes.

Bomble was named as one of the accused in this case, the police official said. 

