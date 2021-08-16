Power ministry issues draft rules on clean energy

The Ministry of Power has circulated the draft rules on renewable energy for seeking comments from stakeholders which proposed for purchase and consumption of green energy including the energy from waste-to-energy plants.

The ministry has circulated the "Draft Electricity (promoting renewable energy through Green Energy Open Access) Rules, 2021."The government has sought comments within 30 days, said a statement from the Ministry of Power.

The draft rules will provide in detail for Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO), green energy open access, nodal agencies, the procedure for grant of green energy open access, banking, and cross-subsidy surcharge.

According to draft rules, the tariff for green energy will be determined by the Appropriate Commission, which may comprise of the average pooled power purchase cost of the renewable energy, cross-subsidy charges (if any) and service charges covering all prudent costs of the distribution licensee for providing the green energy".

The draft rules state green hydrogen is the hydrogen produced using electricity from renewable sources.

The obligated entity including the industries can also meet their Renewable Purchase Obligation by purchasing green hydrogen.

The quantum of green hydrogen would be computed by considering the equivalence to the green hydrogen produced from one MWh of electricity from the renewable sources or its multiple. The norms shall be notified by the Central Commission, it stated.

The draft rules also say that all applications for open access to green energy shall be granted within a maximum of 15 days. Provided that only consumers who have contracted demand/ sanctioned load of hundred kW and above shall be eligible to take power through green energy open access.

(With inputs from PTI)

