Power ministry seeks 2-yr delay for emission norms deadline

India's power ministry has sought a two-year extension from the environment ministry for utilities to install emission cutting equipment, according to a power ministry letter seen by Reuters.
India initially had set a 2017 deadline for thermal power plants to comply with emissions standards for installing flue gas desulphurization (FGD) units that cut emissions of toxic sulphur dioxide. That was later changed to varying deadlines for different regions, ending in 2022.
Thermal power companies, which produce three-quarters of the country's electricity, account for some 80 per cent of India's industrial emissions of sulphur- and nitrous-oxides in India, which cause lung diseases, acid rain and smog.
