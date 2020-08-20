Pranab Mukherjee's health shows slight improvement: Hospital

There has been a slight improvement in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee, according to the latest statement by the Army Hospital in Delhi on Thursday. However, he continues to remain on ventilatory support.

"The respiratory parameters of Former President Pranab Mukherjee have shown slight improvement though he continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital & clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists," the hospital statement said.

The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and underwent a life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot and has been on ventilator support since.

He also tested positive for Covid-19.