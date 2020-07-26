President Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pay tributes to martyrs, commemorate 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas

India on Friday commemorated 20 years of its victory over arch-rival Pakistan in the Kargil War, saluting the supreme sacrifices and valour of the fallen heroes in recapturing several mountain heights seized by Pakistani intruders in Kashmir. Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/20-years-of-karg...

July 26, 2020 marks 21 years of its victory over arch-rival Pakistan in the Kargil War. President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Shripad Naik paid their tributes saluting the sacrifices and valour of the fallen heroes in recapturing several mountain heights seized by Pakistani intruders in Kashmir.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes at the National War Memorial here on Sunday on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of the country's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war.

With #IndianArmy trending on Twitter today, Netizens — including retired army officers and politicians — celebrated the Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020.

On this day, 21 years ago, the Indian Army had declared successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay' and victory after nearly three-month-long battles on the icy heights of Kargil.

In the 1999 war, 527 Indian soldiers were martyred and more than 1,300 were injured.

READ: Test your knowledge on the Kargil War here

Every year India commemorates its victory over arch-rival Pakistan, saluting the supreme sacrifices and valour of the fallen heroes in recapturing several mountain heights seized by Pakistani intruders in Kashmir.

In 2019, various cities across the country hosted events to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas. However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, there is no clarity on this year's celebrations.

Here is how the Indian Twitterati commemorated the day:

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted remembering the soldiers who 'laid down their lives to defend Bharat Mata.'

Kargil Vijay Diwas is symbol of fearless determination & exceptional valour of our Armed Forces. I salute the soldiers who fought the enemy and laid down their life to defend Bharat Mata. The nation is forever grateful to them and their families. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2020

Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, paid tribute to the 'unwavering courage and patriotism' of the armed forces.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is indeed the celebration of India’s proud tradition of outstanding Military service, exemplary valour and sacrifice. The unwavering courage and patriotism of our Armed Forces has ensured that India is safe and secure. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2020

Retired Major Gaurav Arya wished India 'Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas'

Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas. Let us celebrate the memory of our brothers who fought bravely on those icy heights and brought glory to the nation and the uniform. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten. Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas, India. — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) July 26, 2020

Indian film director Priyadarshan saluted the valour of the soldiers.

Salute to the indomitable valour and sacrifice of our Heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas#KargilVijayDivas https://t.co/ye4nrAT2Om — priyadarshan (@priyadarshandir) July 26, 2020



(With agency inputs)