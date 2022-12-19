Murmu greets former prez Pratibha Patil on her birthday

President Murmu greets former president Pratibha Patil on her birthday

Patil was the country's first woman president from July 25, 2017 to July 25, 2012

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 19 2022, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 12:02 ist
President Murmu with ex-president Pratibha Patil. Credit: Twitter/rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted former president Pratibha Devisingh Patil on her birthday.

Patil, who was the country's first woman president from July 25, 2017, to July 25, 2012, was born on December 19, 1934, in Nadgaon village of Jalgaon district, Maharashtra.

"Greetings and best wishes to Smt Pratibha Devisingh Patil Ji, the first woman President of India, on her birthday. May God bless her with long and healthy life in service of the nation," Murmu tweeted along with a file photo of her with Patil.

