President Murmu greets former president Pratibha Patil on her birthday

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted former president Pratibha Devisingh Patil on her birthday.
Patil, who was the country's first woman president from July 25, 2017, to July 25, 2012, was born on December 19, 1934, in Nadgaon village of Jalgaon district, Maharashtra.
Greetings and best wishes to Smt Pratibha Devisingh Patil Ji, the first woman President of India, on her birthday. May God bless her with long and healthy life in service of the nation. pic.twitter.com/rajGfzqeGR
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 19, 2022
"Greetings and best wishes to Smt Pratibha Devisingh Patil Ji, the first woman President of India, on her birthday. May God bless her with long and healthy life in service of the nation," Murmu tweeted along with a file photo of her with Patil.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Women, startups thrive as Kashmir eases net shutdowns
Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup
Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win
The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India
Love, longing and belonging
Kings and temples of power
Whom citizens marry is not govt’s business
DH Toon | The real game
A formidable fort sans the roar