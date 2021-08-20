President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to amend general insurance law, OBC bill

Prez's assent to amend general insurance law, OBC bill

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 20 2021, 07:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 07:46 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Act, 2021.

The Act further amends the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act, 1972. 

The President has also given his assent to the Constitution (One Hundred and Fifth Amendment) Act, 2021 empowering States to identify socially and educationally backward classes.

More to follow...

