Prez rejects states' ordinances to suspend majority of labour laws, says trade union BMS

RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Thursday said President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected ordinances proposed by Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to suspend the majority of labour laws.

Labour is a concurrent subject and states can change or make new laws as per their requirements but those need to ratified by the President of India.

During the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, the three states had proposed suspension of labour laws and had sent proposals to the central government for approval.

"Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh had brought proposals in the form of an ordinance to suspend the majority of labour laws in their states. The President of India has rejected those proposals. We commend this decision of the central government," BMS Zonal Secretary Pawan Kumar told PTI.

The labour ministry, however, did not confirm it.

Meanwhile, the BMS celebrated its 66th foundation day on Thursday.

Kumar also said that the BMS would go ahead with its "Sarkaar Jagaao Saptah" (Government Awakening Week) from July 24 to July 30.

During this one week, the union would press the government for ensuring wages and jobs to workers during the lockdown, a national register for migrant workers, withdrawal of orders by states to increase working hours from 8 hours a day to 12 hours and to immediately stop the privatisation in railways and defence.

Kumar also said that as many as 17 states had diluted labour laws to increase the working hours on the pretext that they want to make up for production loss during the lockdown.

However, recently, the union labour ministry top brass told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour that states cannot make changes such as an increase in working hours, in the existing legal framework.

The states' proposals to dilute labour laws during the lockdown faced flak from trade unions in the country.