Price of LPG cylinder cut by over Rs 50, effective from March 1

Non-subsidised LPG cylinder price-cut will be effective from March 1, with one cylinder costing Rs 805 in Delhi, which was Rs 858 the previous month, according to reports.

Similarly, post revision, one domestic cylinder will cost Rs 839 in Kolkata, Rs 776.5 in Mumbai and Rs 826 in Chennai, as per multiple media reports.

Annually, every household can avail a maximum of 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates. LPG price for consumers under PAHAL (Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG) is subsidised by the Union Government and the subsidy quantum given to them is the difference between the market-determined price and the subsidised price.

In February, the prices of LPG cylinder was increased sharply by Rs 145 in New Delhi. However, the subsidy amount was also almost doubled from Rs 153.86 per cylinder to Rs 291.48 per cylinder.

In Union Budget 2020 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the provision for subsidised fuel was increased, especially LPG and kerosene, by 6% to Rs 40,915.21 crore for the next fiscal.