PM Modi greets people on Hanuman Jayanti

Prime Minister Modi greets people on Hanuman Jayanti

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 08 2020, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 10:20 ist
PM Modi tweeted greetings on the occassion of Hanuman Jayanti.(Credit: PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on Hanuman Jayanti, saying the life of "pawanputra" is a symbol of devotion and strength which inspires us to face every crisis and overcome it.

"Heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti," he tweeted. The life of "Pawanputra" is a symbol of devotion, strength, dedication and discipline, inspires us to face every crisis and overcome it, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Prime Minister
Narendra Modi
Hanuman Jayanti
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

India can’t count on banks to lead coronavirus recovery

India can’t count on banks to lead coronavirus recovery

Did govt buckle under Trump’s threat?

Did govt buckle under Trump’s threat?

COVID-19: Next three days crucial, say researchers

COVID-19: Next three days crucial, say researchers

 