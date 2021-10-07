PM Modi greets people on Navratri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on Navratri

May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives, Modi said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 07 2021, 09:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 09:20 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the beginning of Navratri.

May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives, he said.

Modi tweeted, "Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives."

Narendra Modi
Navaratri
India News
Dasara

