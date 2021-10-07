Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on Navratri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the beginning of Navratri.

May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives, he said.

Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. pic.twitter.com/f42HyGnUYM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2021

