Priyanka demands CBI probe to ascertain facts about 'grant of protection' to gangster Vikas Dubey

  • Jul 09 2020, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 15:11 ist
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Credits: PTI Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded a CBI probe on Thursday to ascertain the facts about the "grant of protection" to gangster Vikas Dubey.

She also accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of "complete failure" in handling the Kanpur ambush case and arresting Dubey, the main accused who fled the state and was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning.

The chain of events in the case exposed the chinks in security and hinted at collusion, Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh alleged that "no action" on the part of the police on a three-month-old letter and Dubey's name not appearing in the list of noted criminals indicated that his strings were attached with high-ups.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has completely failed in acting with alacrity in the ghastly Kanpur massacre. Despite an alert, the gangster reaching Ujjain exposes the chinks in security and points to collusion," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"'No action' on a three-month-old letter and the name 'Vikas' not included in the list of noted criminals indicate that the strings of this matter are linked to high-ups.

"The Uttar Pradesh government should conduct a CBI probe to ascertain all facts and bring out the links of protection to him," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. 

